Jewell Loyd Goes off for 22 PTS vs. the Fever!

May 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Jewell Loyd played with poise and toughness, racking up 22 PTS and dishing out 6 AST in WIN vs. the Fever

