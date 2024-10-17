Jeu Du Jeudi Mercier vs Simek
October 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights Jeu du Jeudi Mercier vs Simek
Check out the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Statistics
