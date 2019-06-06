Jets Sign Seth Griffith to One-Year Contract

June 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Seth Griffith on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $700,000.

Griffith, 26, appeared in 69 games in the AHL for the Manitoba Moose last season, leading the team in scoring with 57 points (16G, 41A). He has 19 career points (8G, 11A) in 79 NHL games during his career with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres. In his time in the AHL, Griffith has an even 300 points (97G, 203A) in 318 career games.

Seth Griffith Center -- shoots R

Born Jan 4 1993 -- Wallaceburg, ONT

[26 yrs. ago]

Height 5.09 -- Weight 190 [175 cm/86 kg]

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2009-10 London Knights OHL 17 2 1 3 2 -5 10 4 3 7 2

2010-11 London Knights OHL 68 22 40 62 28 -1 6 3 4 7 6

2011-12 London Knights OHL 68 45 40 85 49 24 19 10 13 23 12

2012-13 London Knights OHL 54 33 48 81 52 18 21 9 16 25 14

2013-14 Providence Bruins AHL 69 20 30 50 28 0 12 4 7 11 8

2014-15 Providence Bruins AHL 39 12 19 31 12 -1 5 2 3 5 0

2014-15 Boston Bruins NHL 30 6 4 10 6 -2 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Providence Bruins AHL 57 24 53 77 32 20 3 1 2 3 6

2015-16 Boston Bruins NHL 4 0 1 1 4 -4 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 3 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Florida Panthers NHL 21 0 5 5 8 6 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Toronto Marlies AHL 38 10 34 44 36 8 11 2 7 9 4

2017-18 Buffalo Sabres NHL 21 2 1 3 6 -6 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Rochester Americans AHL 46 15 26 41 26 4 3 0 4 4 4

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 69 16 41 57 30 -12

NHL Totals 79 8 11 19 24

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.