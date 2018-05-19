Jets Sign Mikhail Berdin

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets have announced they have agreed to terms with goaltender Mikhail Berdin on a three-year entry-level contract with an annual value of $766,666.67.

Berdin, 20, has played the last two seasons in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede. This past season, the product of Ufa, Russia went 24-13-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 45 games. His save percentage was fourth in the USHL. He was named goaltender of the week once this season and twice during the 2016-17 season.

In his two seasons with Sioux Falls, Berdin went 38-25-9 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. He gained international fame when he scored a goal in the third period of a game against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Nov. 18/17.

Internationally, Berdin won a silver medal playing for Russia at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge. He was named to the tournament all-star team after posting a 0.80 goals-against average and .968 save percentage.

Berdin was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round (157th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

