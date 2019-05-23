Jets Sign Leon Gawanke

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Leon Gawanke on a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $810,000.

Gawanke, 19, was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (136th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft and just completed his third season with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL. The Berlin, Germany native led all Screaming Eagles blueliners and was third among QMJHL defencemen with 57 points (17G, 40A) in 62 games in 2018-19. Gawanke added another seven points (2G, 5A) in 11 playoff games this season and he also won team awards as Top Defenceman and for Outstanding Community Involvement.

Leon Gawanke

Defense

Born May 31 1999 -- Berlin, Germany

Height 6.01 -- Weight 196 -- Shoots R

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2016-17 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles QMJHL 54 8 24 32 26 11 11 1 3 4 4

2017-18 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles QMJHL 62 4 28 32 39 -20 5 1 1 2 5

2018-19 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles QMJHL 62 17 40 57 26 14 11 2 5 7 4

