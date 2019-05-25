Jets Sign Laurent Brossoit

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with goaltender Laurent Brossoit on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1,225,000.

Brossoit, 26, was signed as a free agent by the Jets on July 1, 2018 after playing parts of the last four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. The native of Port Alberni, BC played 21 games for Winnipeg last season and had a 13-6-2 record with a 2.52 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage, and his first career shutout. Brossoit began his Jets career with a 10-0-1 record in his first 11 starts and his strong start was highlighted by a 1.97 GAA and a .946 SV% in those 11 games.

Brossoit was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (164th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Laurent Brossoit

Goalie

Born Mar 23 1993 -- Port Alberni, BC

Height 6.03 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPMinGAENSOGAAWLTSvsPct

2008-09 Edmonton Oil Kings WHL 1 37 5 0 0 8.20 17 0.773

2009-10 Cowichan Valley Capitals BCHL 21 999 61 0 2 3.66 10 8 0 552 0.901

2009-10 Edmonton Oil Kings WHL 2 86 4 0 0 2.80 0 1 0 67 0.944

2010-11 Edmonton Oil Kings WHL 34 1664 92 2 2 3.32 13 12 2 722 0.887

2011-12 Edmonton Oil Kings WHL 61 3574 147 3 3 2.47 42 13 5 1558 0.914

2012-13 Edmonton Oil Kings WHL 49 2854 107 3 5 2.25 33 8 6 1188 0.917

2013-14 Abbotsford Heat AHL 2 94 9 0 0 5.72 0 1 0 42 0.824

2013-14 Alaska Aces ECHL 3 126 0 0 2 0.00 2 0 0 40 1.000

2013-14 Oklahoma City Barons AHL 8 416 25 2 0 3.60 2 5 0 199 0.888

2013-14 Bakersfield Condors ECHL 35 2079 74 1 6 2.14 24 9 2 883 0.923

2014-15 Oklahoma City Barons AHL 53 3049 130 6 4 2.56 25 22 4 1457 0.918

2014-15 Edmonton Oilers NHL 1 60 2 1 0 2.00 0 1 0 49 0.961

2015-16 Bakersfield Condors AHL 31 1807 80 3 3 2.66 18 9 3 926 0.920

2015-16 Edmonton Oilers NHL 5 298 18 1 0 3.61 0 4 1 124 0.873

2016-17 Bakersfield Condors AHL 21 1189 53 1 2 2.67 9 8 0 526 0.908

2016-17 Edmonton Oilers NHL 8 334 11 0 0 1.99 4 1 0 142 0.928

2017-18 Edmonton Oilers NHL 14 740 40 0 0 3.24 3 7 1 303 0.883

2017-18 Bakersfield Condors AHL 29 1768 79 3 0 2.68 15 10 1 820 0.912

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 21 1165 49 0 1 2.52 13 6 2 603 0.925

NHL Totals 49 1 2.77 20 19 4 0.911

