Jets Sign Joona Luoto

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Joona Luoto on a three-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $758,300.

Luoto, 21, has played the last three seasons in Liiga with Tappara. He had 16 points (8G, 8A) in 58 games last season and four points (2G, 2A) in 11 playoff games. He has 38 points (21G, 17A) in 129 career games in Liiga and won a Liiga championship with Tappara in 2016-17. Luoto and Patrik Laine were teammates for several Tappara teams growing up, including their U18 and U20 teams. Internationally, Luoto represented Finland at the 2017 World Junior Championship where he was teammates with Kristian Vesalainen.

Joona Luoto Right Wing -- shoots L

Born Sep 26 1997 -- Lempaala, Finland

Height 6.02 -- Weight 185

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2016-17 LeKi Lempaala Mestis 24 5 3 8 65 -6 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 24 5 1 6 6 3 10 1 0 1 4

2017-18 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 47 8 8 16 14 5 13 0 2 2 2

2018-19 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 58 8 8 16 32 6 11 2 2 4 0

