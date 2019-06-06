Jets Sign JC Lipon to One-Year Contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward JC Lipon on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $700,000.

Lipon, 25, tallied 26 points (11G, 15A) and 121 penalty minutes in 60 games in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose last season. He appeared in nine games with the Jets during the 2015-16 season, collecting one assist. In 391 career games in the AHL, Lipon has 191 points (67G, 124A) and 739 penalty minutes. He has served as an alternate captain with the Moose for the past three seasons.

Lipon was selected by the Jets in the third round (91st overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

JC Lipon Right Wing -- shoots R

Born Jul 10 1993 -- Regina, SASK

Height 6.00 -- Weight 183

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2009-10 Kamloops Blazers WHL 53 3 10 13 38 -7 3 0 0 0 0

2010-11 Kamloops Blazers WHL 65 3 18 21 109 -26 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Kamloops Blazers WHL 69 19 46 65 111 23 10 2 7 9 20

2012-13 Kamloops Blazers WHL 61 36 53 89 115 34 15 6 17 23 20

2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 72 9 33 42 136 0 14 0 1 1 4

2014-15 St. John's IceCaps AHL 75 5 21 26 163 -26 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 45 13 17 30 87 -13 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Winnipeg Jets NHL 9 0 1 1 5 0 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 71 12 18 30 129 11 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 68 17 21 38 103 12 9 1 0 1 13

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 60 11 15 26 121 10

NHL Totals 9 0 1 1 5

