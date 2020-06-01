Jets Sign Declan Chisholm

June 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have signed defenceman Declan Chisholm to a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $825,000. Chisholm's three-year deal will begin next season.

Chisholm, 20, was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft and just completed his fourth season with the OHL's Peterborough Petes. The Bowmanville, Ont. native set career-highs for goals (13), assists (56), and points (69), while leading all Petes defencemen in those categories. Chisholm's 56 assists were tied for second among OHL defencemen and his 69 points ranked third in the league.

Declan Chisholm

Defence

Born Jan 12 2000 -- Bowmanville, ONT

Height 6.01 -- Weight 193 -- Shoots L

