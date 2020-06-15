Jets Sign Arvid Holm

June 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have signed goaltender Arvid Holm to a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $873,333.

Holm, 21, was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round (167th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft and just completed his first season with Farjestads in the SHL. The Ljungby, Sweden native posted a 20-10-0 record with a shutout, a 2.27 goals-against average, and a .915 save percentage in 31 games. Holm ranked in the top-10 among the SHL's qualified goalies in wins, saves, SV%, and GAA in 2019-20 and he helped Farjestads finish second in the SHL regular season.

Arvid Holm

Goalie

Born Nov 3 1998 -- Ljungby, Sweden

Height 6.04 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.