Jets Sign Andrei Chibisov to One-Year Contract

June 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Andrei Chibisov on a one-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $925,000.

Chibisov, 26, just completed his fifth season in the KHL and his first full campaign with Metallurg Magnitogorsk where he recorded 20 points (7G, 13A) and 25 penalty minutes in 50 games. The Prokopyevsk, Russia native has played 220 KHL games and recorded 66 points (26G, 40A) and 168 PIMs for three different clubs. Chibisov has added three assists and 23 PIMs in 22 career playoff games.

Andrei Chibisov

Forward

Born Feb 26 1993 -- Prokopyevsk, Russia

Height 6.03 -- Weight 198

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2014-15 Khanty-Mansiysk Yugra KHL 43 4 7 11 23 -14 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Khanty-Mansiysk Yugra KHL 4 0 0 0 0 -6 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Kazan Ak-Bars KHL 37 0 6 6 20 1 6 0 1 1 4

2016-17 Kazan Ak-Bars KHL 49 5 6 11 84 -3 5 0 1 1 16

2017-18 Kazan Ak-Bars KHL 6 1 1 2 4 0 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Magnitogorsk Metallurg KHL 31 9 7 16 12 3 11 0 1 1 3

2018-19 Magnitogorsk Metallurg KHL 50 7 13 20 25 1

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2019

Jets Sign Andrei Chibisov to One-Year Contract - Manitoba Moose

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.