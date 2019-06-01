Jets Sign Andrei Chibisov to One-Year Contract
June 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Andrei Chibisov on a one-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $925,000.
Chibisov, 26, just completed his fifth season in the KHL and his first full campaign with Metallurg Magnitogorsk where he recorded 20 points (7G, 13A) and 25 penalty minutes in 50 games. The Prokopyevsk, Russia native has played 220 KHL games and recorded 66 points (26G, 40A) and 168 PIMs for three different clubs. Chibisov has added three assists and 23 PIMs in 22 career playoff games.
Andrei Chibisov
Forward
Born Feb 26 1993 -- Prokopyevsk, Russia
Height 6.03 -- Weight 198
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2014-15 Khanty-Mansiysk Yugra KHL 43 4 7 11 23 -14 -- -- -- -- --
2015-16 Khanty-Mansiysk Yugra KHL 4 0 0 0 0 -6 -- -- -- -- --
2015-16 Kazan Ak-Bars KHL 37 0 6 6 20 1 6 0 1 1 4
2016-17 Kazan Ak-Bars KHL 49 5 6 11 84 -3 5 0 1 1 16
2017-18 Kazan Ak-Bars KHL 6 1 1 2 4 0 -- -- -- -- --
2017-18 Magnitogorsk Metallurg KHL 31 9 7 16 12 3 11 0 1 1 3
2018-19 Magnitogorsk Metallurg KHL 50 7 13 20 25 1
