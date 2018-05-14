Jets Recall 13 Players from Manitoba Moose
May 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that the following players have been recalled from the Manitoba Moose.
Appleton, Mason
Comrie, Eric
De Leo, Chase
Harkins, Jansen
Kostalek, Jan
Lemieux, Brendan
Lipon, JC
Melchiori, Julian
Niku, Sami
Nogier, Nelson
Petan, Nic
Spacek, Michael
Stanley, Logan
