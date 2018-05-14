Jets Recall 13 Players from Manitoba Moose

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that the following players have been recalled from the Manitoba Moose.

Appleton, Mason

Comrie, Eric

De Leo, Chase

Harkins, Jansen

Kostalek, Jan

Lemieux, Brendan

Lipon, JC

Melchiori, Julian

Niku, Sami

Nogier, Nelson

Petan, Nic

Spacek, Michael

Stanley, Logan

