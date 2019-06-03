Jets Acquire Fifth-Round Pick from Philadelphia for Kevin Hayes
June 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have acquired Philadelphia's fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft from the Flyers in exchange for forward Kevin Hayes.
Hayes, 27, was acquired by the Jets from the New York Rangers on Feb. 25/19 in exchange for Brendan Lemieux and Winnipeg's first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The native of Dorchester, Mass. played in 20 games for the Jets and recorded 13 points (5G, 8A) and added three points (2G, 1A) in six playoff games. Hayes is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
