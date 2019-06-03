Jets Acquire Fifth-Round Pick from Philadelphia for Kevin Hayes

June 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have acquired Philadelphia's fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft from the Flyers in exchange for forward Kevin Hayes.

Hayes, 27, was acquired by the Jets from the New York Rangers on Feb. 25/19 in exchange for Brendan Lemieux and Winnipeg's first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The native of Dorchester, Mass. played in 20 games for the Jets and recorded 13 points (5G, 8A) and added three points (2G, 1A) in six playoff games. Hayes is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.