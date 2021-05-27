Jesup Community Rec Awarded Baseball Equipment Through Share the Glove Initiative

May 27, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - In conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation, the Waterloo Bucks are proud to announce Jesup Community Recreation has been named the recipient of this year's Share the Glove Equipment Grant Program. All 22 Northwoods League communities will receive a grant from the Foundation.

The Bucks received many applicants in its fourth year of this grant and are proud to have an impact in providing this equipment to an organization in the area. The Bucks will make an on-field presentation to representatives of the Jesup Community Rec before a Bucks game in the upcoming 2021 season.

"We were super excited when we found out we were receiving the grant," said Brock Sabers, Community Recreation Director. "We will put all of the equipment to good use! Thank you to Rawlings, the Northwoods League, and the Waterloo Bucks! We look forward to seeing a lot of our youth players and their families at a game this summer!"

Jesup Community Rec's purpose is to provide a great experience for all kids in Pre-School through 6th grade in the game of baseball/softball. All kids in their program play in their rec leagues, which allows all kids to play with their friends in a quality league. They also select a travel team for each grade level for those kids ready and wanting more games. Their goal is to for all of their kids to have a great experience, so they continue to play the game at the high school level and, for some, beyond.

The Northwoods League Foundation is donating over $40,000 in youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this spring throughout the footprint of the league. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear, ten gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats, and one bucket of practice balls. Eleven baseball grants and eleven softball grants will be awarded. The Share the Glove initiative was developed to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball activities in NWL communities. Northwoods League affiliates promoted the grant and collected applications from youth organizations in their local markets this winter and spring.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks open their 2021 season on May 31 before returning to Waterloo for their Home Opener on June 3 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. Single-game tickets are currently on sale. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.