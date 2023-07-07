Jestin Somero Re-Signs in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears announced on Friday, the re-signing of forward, Jestin Somero. Somero caps off a busy week of re-signings for the club, including Tyson Kirkby (Monday) and Connor Smith (Wednesday) earlier this week.

Somero registered 10 points in nine regular season games last year with the Black Bears, and played in all five playoff contests. Somero joined the team in mid-March and in his first game as a professional recorded a goal and an assist against the Elmira Mammoth. He would go on to have three more multi-point games in the later half of the season.

Jestin stands at 6'2" with a right-handed shot that will help the Black Bears this upcoming season on the wings. He finished last year averaging 1.1 points per game with a +3 rating.

