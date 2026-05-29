Jessica Shepard Records Second Triple-Double of the Season & Joins Alyssa Thomas in WNBA History
Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
With her second triple double of the season and a stat line of 22 PTS, 20 REB and 10 AST in the Wings win over the Aces, Jessica Shepard became the second player in league history alongside Alyssa Thomas to have a 20+ PT and 20+ REB triple double!
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