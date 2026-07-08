Jessica Shepard Records Fourth Career Tripe-Double in Wings' Win

Published on July 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Jessica Shepard was pivotal to the Dallas Wings' success as they overcame the Liberty

She logged her fourth career triple-double with 22 PTS, 12 REB & 11 AST to move into second all-time on the WNBA's triple-double list! Her efforts helped the Wings secure their third straight win.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2026

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