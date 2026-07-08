Jessica Shepard Records Fourth Career Tripe-Double in Wings' Win
Published on July 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Jessica Shepard was pivotal to the Dallas Wings' success as they overcame the Liberty
She logged her fourth career triple-double with 22 PTS, 12 REB & 11 AST to move into second all-time on the WNBA's triple-double list! Her efforts helped the Wings secure their third straight win.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2026
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