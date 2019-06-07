Jesseau Signs with Hat City

The Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) are proud to announce another signing for the inaugural 2019-20 season. Head Coach/General Manager, Bill McCreary, has announced that Forward, Dustin Jesseau, has come to terms on an agreement to come to the Hat City.

Dustin Jesseau, 26 years old, from Aurora, Ontario, Canada lists at 6'1 & 190 lbs. Justin comes to the Hat Tricks as a proven offensive threat in the FHL. His numbers after 68 GP, include 34 Goals and 44 Assists for 78 Points, while tacking on 146 Penalty Minutes. Dustin has also recorded 11 Points in 37 Southern Professional Hockey League games played between the Peoria Rivermen and Mississippi RiverKings.

McCreary commented, "Dustin is a dynamic player who has the ability to bring our fans out of their seats with his speed and skill. Dustin put up well over 100 points in his Junior career and followed that up with over a point per game average in the FHL. We will not only look to Dustin to provide a spark offensively, but to be a leader in the room as well. With experience at the SPHL level, Dustin knows what it takes to be a pro and can help instill those characteristics within our younger players. This is a step in the right direction for our club, as we look to bring a championship to the Hat City"

Players interested in attending the Danbury Hat Tricks Tryout Camp can fill out a form on the team website at www.danburyhattricks.com.

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Ice Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes a lifetime rate, complimentary parking, and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage.

For further information on the team, check out www.danburyhattricks.com or call the team office at 203-794-1704.

