Jesse King Nets Hatty in Calgary Win

February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Calgary captain Jesse King scores 3 goals and 7 assists in 21-8 win over Las Vegas.

