Jesse King HUGE 6 Point Night in Roughnecks Win

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Jesse King! The Calgary Roughnecks captain has a 6-point night for his team with 3 goals & 3 assists in an 11-8 win over Ottawa.
