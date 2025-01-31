Jesse King HUGE 6 Point Night in Roughnecks Win

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Jesse King! The Calgary Roughnecks captain has a 6-point night for his team with 3 goals & 3 assists in an 11-8 win over Ottawa.

