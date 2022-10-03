Jersey Auction Generates $10,410 for Local Area Food Shelf

The Willmar Stingers and the Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group again teamed up to raise dollars for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf through a jersey auction this past season.

The annual "Jerseys Off Our Backs" Auction presented by Financial Professionals Benjamin Munsch, Andy Boersma and Jennifer Dahl has been a tradition at Bill Taunton Stadium since the inaugural season in 2010.

Stingers fans locally and across the country showcased their unbelievable generosity, raising $10,410.00 for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. The winning bid received a player authentic game-worn jersey used throughout the 2022 season. Over the past 13 years, this partnership and promotion has raised over $77,000.00 for those in need in the local community.

"The generosity of Thrivent and Stingers fans the past 13 years has been tremendous," said Alana Ziehl, Executive Director of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. "Stingers fans' donations are making a big difference in many lives right here in Kandiyohi County."

The food shelf makes every dollar go the extra mile for the residents of Kandiyohi County. For every dollar that is donated, $10 worth of food can be purchased through the Food Bank and Second Harvest Heartland. The buying power of these donations allows the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf to purchase an astonishing $770,000+ worth of food to provide for individuals and families.

"When we started this promotion back in 2010, I couldn't have imagined the success and dollars generated that we've seen," said Benjamin Munsch, Wealth Advisor of the Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group. "Seeing how generous Stingers fans, in Willmar and across the country, have been in support of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf makes us extremely proud. This initiative has made a substantial impact in West Central Minnesota and we are very thankful to have raised over $77,000.00 or $770,000.00 worth of food over the past 13 years together."

Neighbors Helping Neighbors: The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf provides the opportunity for neighbors to come together through donations, fundraising, food drives and volunteering to provide for the hungry. Since 1982, they have made it their mission to help relieve the suffering from hunger by providing food assistance. An average of 650 households are served each month with a food order and an additional 100 individuals picking up produce items each day. An average household will take home between 60-90 pounds of food per month depending upon what items they select.

