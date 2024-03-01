Jerry Jerry Jerry Mayhem Win

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem welcomed in the Huntsville Havoc for the inaugural matchup between the two sides this season. Billy Jerry would be the hat trick hero as Macon would take the Havoc to the woodshed on Country Moo-sic Night.

The game would begin with a feeling-out period with Macon controlling the large part of possession. After the first media timeout, Huntsville would come with a renewed energy on the forecheck to push the Mayhem back on their heels for a moment. Macon would survive that pressure and add a little of their own. In a long period of offensive possession, the Mayhem would finally break through with 27.3 seconds left in the period. David Nippard's point shot would settle right at the feet of Brian Wilson and Billy Jerry. Billy Jerry would muscle through a net-front tie-up to backhand the puck by Wilson to open the scoring. Jimmy Poreda would be up to the task in the first, stopping all 8 shots he faced to send it to the break.

The high-flying second period would start with a bang for the Havoc as Eric Henderson stripped the puck right off the opening faceoff and scored on the break. Not to be outdone, Macon would answer back on the powerplay. Jake Fuss would pick out Alex Laplante in neutral ice; Laplante would wheel it down the right side, fake a pass, and launch it by Wilson to regain the Mayhem lead. For Laplante, it would be goal #24 of his rookie campaign, marking a new Mayhem record for goals scored by a rookie. After Macon's penalty kill unit came up strong, Billy Jerry would get loose on the breakaway and pot his second of the game to make it 3-1 Mayhem. Later in the period, Huntsville would pull one back as Benito Posa went bar-down. After taking the brunt of a collision in the opening goal of the period, Jimmy Poreda would be solid stopping 6 of 8 shots in the frame to maintain a 3-2 Mayhem lead at the break.

The third period would be a tooth and nail battle the whole way. Huntsville and Macon would each garner a few opportunities to score, but the goaltending would be fantastic down the stretch. Huntsville would get a late powerplay opportunity, but Macon's penalty killers would be up to task. With just a minute and a half left to work, the Havoc would go empty net. Macon would fight and claw the puck out of their defensive zone as Jake Goldowski connected with Billy Jerry at the red line. Jerry would pot it into the empty net from way downtown to cap off his hat trick. Poreda would stop 26/28 in the game to lock down the 4-2 Mayhem win.

The Macon Mayhem will head to North Alabama tomorrow for a rematch with the Huntsville Havoc in the Von Braun Center. Macon will return home on March 15th and 16th to start a pivotal series with the Evansville Thunderbolts on Cherry Blossom Night and Muscogee Nation Night. Tickets start at just $15. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

