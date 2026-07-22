Jerry Desdunes with Some Free Kick Magic
Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
AV ALTA FC ended One Knoxville SC's five-game winning streak in league play by upsetting the first-place club with goals by Cesar Bahena, Jerry Desdunes, and Adam Aoumaich for a 3-2 victory on the road at Covenant Health Park, as Teddy Baker and Nicola Rosamilia scored for the hosts.
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