Jerome Bechard Day, Tournament to Kick off with Proclamation Event April 5
March 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release
On Friday, April 5 at 1 pm the public is invited to a special Proclamation Day in honor of Columbus River Dragons head coach and hockey legend Jerome "Boom Boom" Bechard to kick off the Jerome Bechard 24-Hour Hockey Classic tournament. The event will take place at the Columbus Ice Rink adjacent to the Civic Center, 400 4th Street in Columbus.
All are welcome to attend the event which includes appearances by Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin and Bechard himself.
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:
Columbus Ice Rink Hosts "Jerome Bechard 24 Hour Hockey Classic"- An Indoor Hockey Event
Showcasing the hockey community in the tri-city area.
The Columbus Ice Rink is excited to announce the Inaugural "Jerome Bechard 24 Hour Hockey
Classic" event, a tribute to celebrate one of the greatest hockey players to ever play in the tri-
city area. Set for April 5th, this hockey extravaganza will feature games from our beloved
Columbus River Dragons, Auburn Men's Hockey Club, and many more.
The only event of its kind in the southeast! The first puck drops on Friday night and continues
unabated until 7:00 PM Saturday before our River Dragons take the ice over at the Columbus Civic
Center. This event will bring awareness to our hockey community in the city of Columbus and the
South.
Event Details:
- Date: April 5th - April 6th
- Time: April 5th 7:00 PM - April 6th 7:00 PM
- Location: Columbus Ice Rink, 400th 4th Street, Columbus, GA 3901
- Admission: $5
- Features: Beer Garden, (Beer sales stop at midnight) *, Food, Music, All Day Hockey
Support the hockey community in our city and celebrate one of the pioneers of the sport
Jerome "Boom-Boom" Bechard.
