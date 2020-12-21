Jerome Bechard Assisting Birmingham Bulls in 2021 Interim

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are announcing that head coach Jerome Bechard will be assisting the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL for the 20-2021 season in the interim while the FPHL sorts out it's schedule for 2021.

Bechard spent time as a player in Birmingham from 1992-1996 and as a player-coach in the last three games of the 95-96 season. His personal ties to Birmingham not only run with the city but also with head coach Craig Simchuk.

"Birmingham is a big part of who I am. This is where I started and spent the first four years of the organization here" Bechard said. "To have the chance to come over here and give Coach Simchuk a hand, I said yeah, I would love to do it."

Simchuk played under from 2014-2017 when Bechard was the head coach of the Columbus Cottonmouths. Simchuk was las on the ice as a player in the 2018-19 season when he served as the captain of the Bulls.

We wish Coach Bechard the best of luck and eagerly await his return when the FPHL announces its return to play plan for 2021.

