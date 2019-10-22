Jeremy Skiba Joins Prowlers Filling Multiple Roles

October 22, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce that Jeremy Skiba has been named Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations and Executive Director of Ticket Sales.

Skiba, a recent graduate of Hofstra University, comes to Port Huron after finishing up the 2019 Can-Am Baseball season broadcasting games for the Sussex County Miners in Augusta, NJ.

Currently a native of New Jersey, Skiba grew up in Long Island, New York where he became a lifelong New York Islanders hockey fan at the age of four.

At Hofstra, Skiba reported at New York Islanders games and produced/engineered live Islanders broadcasts at his school radio station, 88.7 FM WRHU. On WRHU, he had also broadcasted Hofstra Pride Field Hockey games as well.

In the past, Skiba worked as a staff writer for JetsInsider.com, a website that covers the New York Jets. He covered games, practices and training camp during the 2018 NFL season.

He was also a member of the New York Red Bulls Communications Department where he created media guides for the team and transcribed player and coaches' interviews.

Along with calling baseball games this summer, Skiba worked in the athletics department at Harvard University assisting Sports Information Directors with daily projects to promote all 42 of Harvard's teams.

When he isn't broadcasting or selling tickets with the Prowlers, Jeremy will either be creating promotional graphics, taking pictures and videos for social media or writing articles for the Prowlers website.

Skiba and Brady Beedon, the Prowlers former public address announcer, will have the call for Prowlers games during the 2019-2020 FPHL season.

Even though his role extends beyond being a broadcaster, Skiba is looking forward to his multiple roles with the team.

"I've loved the game of hockey my whole life and to be broadcasting and selling tickets is a dream come true," Skiba shared. "But to work with the team on a daily basis, in these multiple roles, will only enhance the experience and it's something I'm really looking forward too."

If you are interested in purchasing single-game tickets, flex plans or season tickets, please contact Jeremy at jskiba1997@gmail.com or call 810-966-0396.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.