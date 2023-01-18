Jelenskis Dealt to Mammoth for Futures

January 18, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has traded forward Ricards Jelenskis to the Elmira mammoth for future considerations.

Jelenskis appeared in limited action with Columbus, playing 13 games with six goals and nine points in that span. This is his first season of professional hockey.

The River Dragons are back in action this weekend hosting the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm. Friday night is Hockey is for Everyone Night, featuring an inclusive and adaptive game experience. Resources will be provided for those with cognitive, developmental, and physical disabilities during a low-sensory evening.

Saturday night is Pink the Rink Night, honoring those affected by cancer. The River Dragons will be wearing special pink jerseys that night. Come out and support cancer awareness and recognize those who have fought and are still currently fighting.

Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.