Jeff Teat's 6-Goal Night

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Teat was in his bag tonight!

6G, 3A, and an electrifying performance leading Ottawa to victory!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.