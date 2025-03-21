Jeff Teat with 6 Goals vs. Halifax Thunderbirds

March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Jeff Teat's 2nd sock trick of the season led @ottblackbears in their loss to Halifax. Teat finished with a 10-point game.

