Jeff Teat with 6 Goals vs. Halifax Thunderbirds
March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Jeff Teat's 2nd sock trick of the season led @ottblackbears in their loss to Halifax. Teat finished with a 10-point game.
Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics
