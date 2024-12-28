Jeff Teat vs. TOR Hero HL

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Jeff Teat picks up his 2nd hatty of the season, adds 4 assists and 13 shots on goal to lead Ottawa's 12-11 win over Toronto.

National Lacrosse League Stories from December 28, 2024

