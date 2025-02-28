Jeff Teat Scores Four in Tough Loss
February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Jeff Teat leads all scorers on both teams with 4 goals and 3 assists, but his Ottawa Black Bears fall to Georgia 15-9.
Teat highlights
