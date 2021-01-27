Jeff Mooney & Suzanne Bolton Scholarship Program Available

The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation (VCBF) is committed to helping local children find opportunities in their community to play the game of baseball among friends and dedicated coaching staff. There are many youths between the ages of five and ten who simply cannot play because of family struggles to make ends meet in today's tough economic climate.

Through the VCBF, we look to help bridge the divide by providing these children with the means to get on the field and enjoy a summer without the worry of financial burdens that can come with organized sports. To further the commitment to these children's development, Canadians co-owner Jeff Mooney, and his wife Suzanne Bolton created a scholarship program, in 2017 designed to help high school students within the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC to continue with post-secondary education. Since the start of this program, over 32 students have benefitted from the Jeff Mooney and Suzanne Bolton Scholarship which has allowed these young-adults to explore an education after high school.

Teens in Grades 11 and 12 can apply through their local Boys & Girls Club and are vetted by a selection committee that includes Vancouver Canadians staff, Boys & Girls Clubs staff and a handful of external members, including the donor of the scholarship, Suzanne Bolton. The applicant must show a willingness to attend a post-secondary institution, as well as commit to bettering their community through volunteer services or a programs benefiting local youth.

For 2021, Jeff Mooney and Suzanne Bolton have generously increased their donation to $150,000 to provide more opportunities for kids in our community to continue their post-secondary educations.

