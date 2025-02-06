Jeff Dowtin's Best Plays of the Season So Far
February 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats YouTube Video
Check out the Delaware Blue Coats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 6, 2025
- Bryce McGowens Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Rip City Remix
- Hustle Sweep Two-Game Set against Wolves - Memphis Hustle
- Maximum Effort: Back to Back Games at Public Hall this Weekend - Cleveland Charge
- Stars Fall to South Bay Lakers - Salt Lake City Stars
- Jhonathan Dunn Scores Career-High 30 Points in South Bay Victory - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delaware Blue Coats Stories
- Delaware Falls to Osceola, 113-104
- Coats Contain Swarm, Win 111-102
- Coats Fall to Charge, 122-110
- Charge Defeat Blue Coats, 112-107
- Coats Cruise Past Motor City, 114-99