Jean Perez Celebrates Birthday With Huge Homer as Fresno Survives Modesto 5-4

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (53-34, 17-4) survived the Modesto Nuts (42-45, 8-13) 5-4 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has won seven of their last eight games against Modesto and have taken two of the first three affairs in the current series. The Grizzlies improved to a Minor League-best 17-4 in the second half, 20-5 in their last 25 games and 30-8 in their last 38 contests. Fresno moved to 12-3 in July, 34-5 when scoring first (17-1 at home) and 18-11 in one-run games (13-5 at Chukchansi Park).

The Grizzlies roared ahead 4-0 in the bottom of the first after eight batters came to the plate. Fresno tallied four hits while Modesto made two mistakes. Daniel Amaral and Andy Perez relished RBI singles with the latter extending his hit streak to nine contests. Perez has hit safely in 16 of his 17 games and 19 of his last 21 affairs. A Skyler Messinger RBI double and a fielder's choice netted the other two runs. In the bottom of the seventh, Jean Perez provided Fresno their fifth run with a solo shot to deep left field. Perez celebrated his 21st birthday with his first Fresno multi-hit evening thanks to a double and that bomb. He received a postgame ice bath thanks to his huge homer.

The Nuts scored their first two runs off of solo shots. Colin Davis whacked his wallop in the fourth while Josh Hood crushed his clout in the seventh. Modesto notched their final two runs in the ninth inning with two outs. Milkar Perez spanked a single to right and Freuddy Batista raced home on an error. The Nuts left the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at first in the ninth.

Fresno righty Connor Staine (6-4) enjoyed the decision after five innings of one-run ball. Staine permitted a pair of hits and one walk while punching out four. Javier Ramos and Austin Becker picked up their first Grizzlies' holds while Zach Agnos mustered his third hold of 2023. Sergio Sanchez secured the save after attaining the final out on a popup. Modesto starter Darren Bowen (1-2) was tagged the defeat after two tough frames. John Creel and Riley Davis combined for six innings of strong relief. The duo allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two. The squads are back in action tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Jean Perez (2-3, HR, 2B, RBI, R, CS)

- SS Andy Perez (1-3, RBI, R, BB, SB, CS)

- RF Daniel Amaral (2-4, RBI, R, SB)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (3-4)

- RHP Connor Staine (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 3B Josh Hood (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R)

- LF Colin Davis (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- Nuts Bullpen (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

Jesus Bugarin recorded a game-high three hits in the win.

The Grizzlies enjoyed their highest-scoring first inning of the year.

