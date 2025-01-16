JD Davison Went off for 36 PTS & the GAME-WINNER in OT Battle vs. Skyhawks

January 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.