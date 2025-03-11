JD Davison Named NBA G League Player of the Week: March 11

March 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics YouTube Video







ANOTHER award for JD Davison! The reigning Kia Player of the Month was named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 33.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 10.0 APG during a 2-1 stretch for the Maine Celtics. Ã¢ËËÃ¯Â¸Â

