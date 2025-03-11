Sports stats



G League Maine Celtics

JD Davison Named NBA G League Player of the Week: March 11

March 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics YouTube Video


ANOTHER award for JD Davison! The reigning Kia Player of the Month was named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 33.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 10.0 APG during a 2-1 stretch for the Maine Celtics. Ã¢ËËÃ¯Â¸Â
Check out the Maine Celtics Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from March 11, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Maine Celtics Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central