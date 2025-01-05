JD Davison ERUPTS for 40 PTS and Records 2,000 Career Points for Maine

January 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.