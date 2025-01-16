Jaylen Nowell Posts 31 PTS Plus a Season-High 9 Assists in Go-Gos Win against the Clippers
January 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video
Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 16, 2025
- JD Davison Delivers Walk-Off Win for Maine in OT - College Park Skyhawks
- JD Davison Delivers Walk-Off Win for Maine in OT - Maine Celtics
- Gold Earns a Dominant Victory over the Raptors 905 127-109 - Grand Rapids Gold
- San Diego Clippers Fall Short against Capital City Go-Go - San Diego Clippers
- Charge Lend a Helping Hand - Cleveland Charge
- Wisconsin Herd Partners with Winnebago County Solid Waste to Support Winnebago Waterways - Wisconsin Herd
- Skyforce Set to Wear Specialty Jerseys in Partnership with Special Olympics South Dakota - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Hustle Lose Regular Season Home Opener to Rip City Remix - Memphis Hustle
- Jordan Hall Notches Triple-Double in Electric 20-Point Win - Windy City Bulls
- Remix Win in Overtime Thriller against Hustle - Rip City Remix
- Squadron Fall at Windy City - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Capital City Go-Go Stories
- Capital City Go-Go Clinch the Sixth Seed in the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament
- Capital City Go-Go AcquireJalen McDaniels via Trade
- Go-Go Announce Training Camp Roster, Dates
- Go-Go Select DJ Rodman and Jayden Hardaway in 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Wizards Sign RayJ Dennis to a Two-Way Contract