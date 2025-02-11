Jaylen Nowell Named NBA G League Player of the Week: February 11

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Jaylen Nowell is on a hot streak! The Capital City Go-Go star averaged 33.5 PTS on 77% shooting from 3-point range in a 2-0 week - including a career-high 43-point performance. As a result, he is your G League Player of the Week for games played between Feb. 3-9.

