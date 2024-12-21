Jaylen Nowell Drops 37 Points in Showcase Finale
December 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video
Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 21, 2024
- Grand Rapids Gold Fall to Westchester Knicks in Winter Showcase Semifinals, 108-113 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Santa Cruz Warriors Fall to Delaware Blue Coats in 128-106 Loss - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Sioux Falls Holds off Iowa, 117-104, to Advance to Showcase Cup Championship Game - Iowa Wolves
- Game Preview: at Iowa Wolves - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Capital City Go-Go Stories
- Capital City Go-Go Clinch the Sixth Seed in the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament
- Capital City Go-Go AcquireJalen McDaniels via Trade
- Go-Go Announce Training Camp Roster, Dates
- Go-Go Select DJ Rodman and Jayden Hardaway in 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Wizards Sign RayJ Dennis to a Two-Way Contract