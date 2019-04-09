Jay Named Fphl Player Of The Month For March

April 9, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Syracuse, NY - The Federal Hockey League announced today that Port Huron Prowlers forward Dalton Jay has been named the Player of the Month for March.

Jay played in 15 games for the Prowlers and scored 12 goals with 25 assists for 37 points. He accumulated 4 points on March 8th and 9th against Watertown, March 16th against Danville, March 23rd at Mentor, and March 29th against Carolina. Jay's 37-point production for the month had him finish in 2nd place for league scoring, just 1 point behind Tyler Gjurich (Watertown).

The 27 year old native of Hamilton, ON started his professional career in 2015-16 in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Jay is a veteran of the FHL who has been with the Prowlers since 2017 and was recently named as a Forward of the Year.

