Jay Coming Back for 2019-20 Season

Port Huron, MI - The Prowlers are excited to welcome back leading scorer Dalton Jay. This will be Jay's 3rd season with the Prowlers, and 4th season professionally. Jay, a graduate of Westfield State University in Massachusetts with a degree in Business, has appeared in 162 games in the FHL. While compiling 111 goals in that span. Last season Dalton set career highs in goals (43), assists (62) and points (105). Finishing 2nd in regular season points, only one behind the league leader.

Known for his speed and goal scoring ability, the Prowlers are excited to have him back. "Jay is an offensive threat that is always ready to catch the other team off guard. He is a proven goal scorer at this level and we will rely on him to score big goals once again this upcoming season." Pace said when asked about Jay returning.

Recently moving to Port Huron full time, when asked about returning for another season Jay said, "Port Huron is a great city. I love it here! Im excited to be playing in front of some great fans and putting on a Prowlers sweater night in and night out!"

Your first chance to catch Jay and the Prowlers in action will be November 8th as the Prowlers open the season agains the Columbus River Dragons!

2019-20 Season tickets are on sale now!!!

Please contact the McMorran Box office at (810) 985-6166 for more details!

