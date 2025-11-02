JAW-DROPPING Grab by Jalen Philpot as He Shrugs off a Massive Hit: CFL

Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Jalen Philpot comes up big with a clutch grab in the dying seconds of the game to put the Stampeders within striking range.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.