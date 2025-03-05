Javier Mascherano & Ben Olsen: Exclusive Bench Cam Reactions to Inter Miami's 4-1 Victory

March 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







An exclusive look at Inter Miami Head Coach Javier Mascherano and Houston Dynamo Head Coach Ben Olsen as their two teams battle it out on the pitch!

Inter Miami CF rolled past Houston Dynamo FC in Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, earning a 4-1 road victory at the Houston Dynamo without the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

