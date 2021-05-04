Jason Tackett Named SPHL Player of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Jason Tackett of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for April/May.

Tackett is the third Mayhem player to receive the honor this season out of four total recipients. Goaltender Jake Theut was named the SPHL Player of the Month for December/January, while Mason Baptista was tabbed for the award in February.

Tackett scored eight goals, including two game-winners, added 13 assists and was +12 in 15 games in leading the Macon Mayhem to the William B. Coffey Trophy as SPHL regular season champions. The West Chester, OH native found the scoresheet in 12 of his 15 games, recording seven multi-point outings.

Despite falling four games short for rookie awards eligibility, Tackett, who signed with Macon on March 11, finished the season second among rookies in scoring despite playing 15 fewer games than league-leader Jake Wahlin (Pensacola). Tackett led all SPHL players in points per game (1.45) and all rookies in assists, game-winning goals (tied) and power play goals. Prior to turning pro, Tackett played four years at Ferris State University where he recorded 45 points in 114 career games for the Bulldogs.

Also nominated: Anthony Collins, Birmingham (11 gp, 3g, 5a, +5, gwg), Rob Darrar, Huntsville (14 gp, 4g, 9a), Stefan Brucato, Knoxville (9 gp, 5g, 2a, shg) and Jake Wahlin, Pensacola (13 gp, 8g, 6a, +5, shg)

