Jason Lopez Moves On

July 10, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Jason Lopez, the long-time athletic trainer for the Huntsville Havoc, has announced his departure as he has accepted a position with All-Elite Wrestling (AEW). Lopez played a pivotal role in the team's success, including two championships in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

Lopez joined the Havoc in 2013 and quickly became an integral part of the organization. His expertise in sports medicine and dedication to player care contributed to the team's competitive edge and fostered a culture of professionalism.

"Jason's departure marks the end of an era for the Huntsville Havoc, but his professionalism and diligence have set a new standard in our organization," Executive General Manager and former Head Coach Glenn Detulleo said, "His invaluable contributions as an exceptional athletic trainer have not only enhanced our players' performance but also prioritized their well-being."

Cody Miller, the former athletic trainer for the Birmingham Bulls, will be the athletic trainer for the 2023-24 season.

