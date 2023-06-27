Jaslove Makes Splash in Debut, But River Rider Rally Falls Short Against Axmen

June 27, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders dropped the series opener against the Kingsport Axmen,4-3, on Tuesday night despite a 2-for-4 night from Tennessee infielder Austen Jaslove.

It was a pitcher's duel in the early going as the first four innings were scoreless between the River Riders and the Axmen. However, the River Riders struck for the game's first run in the fifth, when a Keaton Cottam groundout allowed Skylar King to score.

The Axmen responded quickly, as they put up a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth, all on a double from Cole Swift with the bases loaded. Kingsport then took a 3-1 lead into the sixth.

In the sixth, Corbin Shaw hit a sacrifice fly to right to allow Ryan Miller to score and give the Axmen an insurance run. That run would prove to be valuable as Elizabethton scored two in the top of the seventh. Hayden Moore singled home Kade Huff and an Ethan Sitzman groundout scored Cottam, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Unfortunately for E-Town, that is as close as the score would get.

The two squads will battle again on Wednesday night from Hunter Wright Stadium, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.