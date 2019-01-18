Jasinsky Back from ECHL

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are announcing a roster move to bring back Ryan Jasinsky after he was released from his call-up in Wichita (ECHL). In a corresponding move the Thunderbirds have waived Chase Lewis.

Jasinsky played in two games for the Wichita Thunder last week, both losses to the Allen Americans. In those games Jasinsky registered no points and had 36 penalty minutes.

Chase Lewis has been waived by the team to make space for Jasinsky. Lewis appeared in one game and scored a goal in that game against Danville.

Carolina hosts the Watertown Wolves tonight with a 7:35 puck drop on Mascot Mania day brought to you by Nothing Bundt Cakes, celebrating Winston and Salem's birthday.

