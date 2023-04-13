Jarvis Leads Charge for Amarillo

AMARILLO - Bryce Jarvis struck out eight Hooks over five innings Thursday night, heading up a 5-2 Sod Poodles' victory at HODGETOWN.

Corpus Christi was limited to seven hits after scoring 10 runs on 15 knocks Wednesday.

The Hooks struck first Thursday. Will Wagner and Quincy Hamilton opened the game with singles. A caught-stealing and back-to-back strikeouts cleaned up the frame, but not before Wagner scampered home on a wild pitch.

Amarillo pulled ahead in the first against Aaron Brown, who was making his Double-A debut. Tristin English did the damage with a two-out, two-run homer to right.

Brown finished his night by blanking the Sod Poodles until being lifted after the fourth due to a pitch count of 72.

Corpus Christi evened the contest in the fifth after Chad Stevens cracked a two-out double before scoring on a two-base throwing error.

That was all the Hooks could muster against an Amarillo pitching staff that generated 13 strikeouts without issuing a walk.

The Sod Poodles scored three times against Franny Cobos, who worked the fifth and sixth.

Wagner & Hamilton each recorded two hits on the day, with the No. 1 & No. 2 hitters both doubling in their final at-bats.

Matt Ruppenthal tossed two scoreless innings out of the Hooks bullpen.

