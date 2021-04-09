Jarvis Landry Celebrity Softball Game Returns to Eastlake June 12

(Eastlake, OH) - Clear Vision Marketing Group and the Lake County Captains are proud to announce the return of the Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Lake Health. The event will take place at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio on Saturday, June 12.

The Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game debuted in 2019 and featured a pre-game Home Run Derby, followed by the Celebrity Softball Game. Landry was joined at the event by his Cleveland Browns teammates Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Kareem Hunt and Denzel Ward, along with legendary Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar. Other notable athletes included UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce and former Ohio State wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and former Brown Joe Haden served as team captain opposite Landry for the softball game.

Gates to Classic Park will open at 2 p.m. In addition to the celebrity softball game, the 2021 event will feature a fundraising initiative for the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, as well as a home run derby and awards ceremony. Proceeds from the event will also benefit the Lake Health Foundation.

Captains season ticket holders have been granted exclusive early access to purchase tickets beginning today. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m. Fans may purchase tickets online at CaptainsBaseball.com or at JarvisLandrySoftball.com.

Tickets for the 2021 Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game will be sold by section, with prices starting at $37. Fans must purchase tickets in pods of two (2), three (3), four (4) or six (6) seats. Exact seat locations will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis at a later date. Parking passes for the Classic Park Gold Lot will be available for $15.

Fans who purchase tickets will be able to pick them up at Classic Park at a later date. Fans may also elect to have their tickets mailed. Further information regarding health and safety procedures will be announced in the near future.

